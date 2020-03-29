Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 3.23% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.