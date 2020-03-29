Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Raymond James has raised its dividend by an average of 30.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Raymond James has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Raymond James to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.65. 915,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

