RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REAL. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get RealReal alerts:

NASDAQ REAL opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. RealReal has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $662.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.43 million. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $218,058.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 271,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,320.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 3,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,035 shares of company stock worth $2,482,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $4,350,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $5,541,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.