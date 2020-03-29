Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,913,000 after acquiring an additional 215,666 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,640,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,447,000 after acquiring an additional 157,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,382,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,440,000 after acquiring an additional 207,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

O opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.22. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

