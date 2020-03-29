ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $15.99 million and approximately $10,815.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.01035945 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00031381 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00176760 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007194 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Crex24, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, C-Patex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bisq and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

