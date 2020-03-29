Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 46,401 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCLT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

VCLT traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $96.52. 834,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.18. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $109.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

