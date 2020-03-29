Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,916 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of SPSB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. 5,468,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,008. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73.

