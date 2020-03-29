Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,233 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after buying an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,123,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.75. 2,834,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

