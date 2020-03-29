Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of CWB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.16. 1,397,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,860. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

