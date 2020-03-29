Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,082. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.