Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 2.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 90.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,043. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.54. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $188.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

