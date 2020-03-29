Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.77 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

VCIT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,036. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $95.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average is $91.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

