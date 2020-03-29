Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,592,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,957,000 after purchasing an additional 202,929 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,109,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,079,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,920,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,065,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,105,000 after buying an additional 122,861 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after buying an additional 90,743 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,942. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $62.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

