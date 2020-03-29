Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,247 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. 7,866,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,544,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

