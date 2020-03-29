Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,563.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 123,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BRF traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. 21,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,413. VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF Profile

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

