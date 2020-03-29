Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 370,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,000. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.80% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 216,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

