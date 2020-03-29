Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 196,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF accounts for 1.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.69% of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $336,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SMB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. 71,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,733. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

