Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises 2.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $51.65.

