Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $8.13 on Friday, reaching $254.24. 9,513,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520,973. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

