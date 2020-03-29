Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,677 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.81% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. 191,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,882. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

