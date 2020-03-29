Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $1.57 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.96% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HSPX traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. 36,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,143. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $52.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97.

