Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of PFFD stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.53. 560,797 shares of the company traded hands. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68.

