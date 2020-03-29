Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

