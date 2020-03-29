Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $27.32 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,511.24.

GOOGL traded down $52.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,110.26. 3,139,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,757. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,327.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,319.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

