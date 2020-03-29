Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,485 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $27,841,123.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,204,053 shares of company stock worth $335,936,779. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $51.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,110.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,208,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,330.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,320.29. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $798.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.