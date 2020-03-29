Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Regal Beloit worth $29,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RBC opened at $59.23 on Friday. Regal Beloit Corp has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

