Ren (REN) Market Cap Achieves $36.05 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $36.05 million and $1.36 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Binance and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.79 or 0.04876972 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00066395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036976 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,253,651 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Binance, OKEx, DDEX, IDEX, Kyber Network, UEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

