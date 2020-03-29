Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 15,018 Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,277 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.42% of First Financial worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Financial by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THFF. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

THFF stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.79. 44,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,945. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial news, Director Gregory L. Gibson purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $235,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,150 shares of company stock valued at $258,950. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.