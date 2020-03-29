Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 40,700 Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,391 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Civista Bancshares worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of CIVB stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,683. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $255.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

