Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 272,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of Edgewell Personal Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,590,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $25.05. 468,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,249. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.51. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $45.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

