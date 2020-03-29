Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.17. 1,122,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.