Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

JBGS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.02. 909,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.73. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.13). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

