Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.15% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 132,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,770. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.30. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

