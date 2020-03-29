Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Norbord worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Norbord by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Norbord by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Norbord by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norbord in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Norbord in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Norbord stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 333,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Norbord Inc has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Norbord’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norbord Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Norbord Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

