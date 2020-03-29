Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 208,161 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.11% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgewater Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $278.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

