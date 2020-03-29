Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.66% of Capital City Bank Group worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,834. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $335.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCBG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

