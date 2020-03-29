Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Navient worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 33,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 63,547 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 67,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $1,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. 2,386,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.16. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

