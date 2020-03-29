Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 90,400 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

TR stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 227,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,583. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $39.63.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.