RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of RNLSY opened at $3.93 on Friday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.