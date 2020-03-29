ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the February 27th total of 35,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 679,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $699,534.80. Insiders bought a total of 1,923,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,891 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReneSola stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of ReneSola at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

SOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE SOL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.17. 44,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.88.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.53 million during the quarter. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

