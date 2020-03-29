Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Short Interest Down 6.6% in March

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,549,100 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 27th total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $75.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average is $89.14. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,269. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $17,310,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 88.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.