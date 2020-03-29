Request Price Reaches $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Request has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $60,186.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Ethfinex, COSS and DDEX. In the last week, Request has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00051975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000686 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.47 or 0.04898352 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00066792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00037006 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Request Token Trading

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Gate.io, WazirX, IDEX, Coineal, KuCoin, Mercatox, GOPAX, Kyber Network, DDEX, Bitbns, Radar Relay, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Binance, Huobi Global, Ethfinex and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

