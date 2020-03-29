Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 257.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 836,900 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.58% of Revance Therapeutics worth $18,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,315,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1,496.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 559,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 524,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

RVNC stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.07. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

