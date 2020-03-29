RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded RMR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

RMR stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $916.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.32. RMR Group has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RMR Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RMR Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 62,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,885,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,955,000. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

