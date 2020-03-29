Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,081,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,910 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Rockwell Automation worth $421,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $156.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

In related news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.46. 1,168,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,981. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $209.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

