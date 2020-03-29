Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,426 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.45% of Roku worth $70,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1,635.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $29,617.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,617.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $1,598,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,322 shares of company stock valued at $28,412,660. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.43.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $87.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -168.17 and a beta of 1.64. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

