Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Roper Technologies worth $48,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $305.79. 1,191,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.00. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

