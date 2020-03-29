RPICoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, RPICoin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $17,975.30 and $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 944,150,489 coins and its circulating supply is 904,138,553 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

