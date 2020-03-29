Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stake Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,339 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ryanair worth $14,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ryanair by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 376,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 154,018 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 34,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 547,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. 1,085,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.