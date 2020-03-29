SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.05.

SAGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE opened at $31.50 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

